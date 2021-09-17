Insurance Age

Lucida names broking division CEO

Lucida has hired Simon Pearce as chief executive officer of its broking division and Insiyah Davenport as group chief risk officer.

Lucida, which was recently rebranded from Right Choice Holdings, brings together broking businesses including Bennetts, Moorhouse Group and Right Choice Insurance Brokers.

The company stated that Pearce will be responsible for leading and growing its distribution business, focusing on the organic growth of its existing lines, developing new ones not currently

