WTW names new president and CEO
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Carl Hess as the broking giant’s new president and next chief executive officer.
Hess currently serves as WTW’s head of investment, risk and reinsurance business segment, and will immediately assume the president role.
He will further succeed John Haley, who is set to retire, as CEO on 1 January 2022.
Leadership
According to WTW, Hess began his career at the company in 1989 and has held a number of
People
