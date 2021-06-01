Insurance Age

Andy Fairchild leaves Applied Systems

andy-fairchild
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Applied Systems has named Tom Needs as chief executive officer of Applied Systems Europe, taking over from Andy Fairchild.

A spokesperson for Applied stated that Fairchild had “made the personal decision to take a step back and leave Applied to reassess his next steps”.

The former Broker Network boss first joined the software house in February 2020, after a brief stint working at Jensten Group.

Needs will lead Applied’s European business unit to drive expansion and delivery of innovation to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Industry warned of "bumpy ride" ahead after FCA confirms dual pricing ban
  2. The Blog Spot: Tiernan, Bayles, Holmes … Norwich do we have a problem?
  3. Ethos Broking buys Drayton Insurance
  4. FCA wraps up rules on dual pricing ban
  5. Partners& targets £400m in GWP
  6. RSA takeover completes
  7. Colm Holmes "great fit" for Allianz as brokers praise outgoing boss Jon Dye

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: