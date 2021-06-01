Andy Fairchild leaves Applied Systems
Applied Systems has named Tom Needs as chief executive officer of Applied Systems Europe, taking over from Andy Fairchild.
A spokesperson for Applied stated that Fairchild had “made the personal decision to take a step back and leave Applied to reassess his next steps”.
The former Broker Network boss first joined the software house in February 2020, after a brief stint working at Jensten Group.
Needs will lead Applied’s European business unit to drive expansion and delivery of innovation to
