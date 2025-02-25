Insurance Age

Ex-Aviva UK CEO named ABI president

andy-briggs-1
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Association of British Insurers has appointed Andy Briggs, CEO of Phoenix Group, as president with immediate effect.

Briggs, pictured, took on the CEO role at Phoenix in 2020 after he stepped away from being Aviva UK CEO the year prior.

Succeeding Tim Bailey, Zurich CEO of global life protection business, who had been the president since 2023, Briggs will hold the role for the next two years.

Our world-leading industry has a significant role to play right now to support economic growth, both protect customers, households and businesses across the UK, and boost the returns on their investments.

Bailey too up his

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Four more S166s into insurance firms

The Financial Conduct commissioned four skilled person reports into insurance businesses between October and December 2024 taking the running total for the financial year into double digits.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: