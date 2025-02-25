Ex-Aviva UK CEO named ABI president

The Association of British Insurers has appointed Andy Briggs, CEO of Phoenix Group, as president with immediate effect.

Briggs, pictured, took on the CEO role at Phoenix in 2020 after he stepped away from being Aviva UK CEO the year prior.

Succeeding Tim Bailey, Zurich CEO of global life protection business, who had been the president since 2023, Briggs will hold the role for the next two years.

Our world-leading industry has a significant role to play right now to support economic growth, both protect customers, households and businesses across the UK, and boost the returns on their investments.

