Insurance Age

Robic succeeds Furby as EMEA president at Chubb

new-job-1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ana Robic has been appointed regional president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Chubb, succeeding David Furby, who has been named executive chairman of EMEA.

Robic will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb’s European business, including the UK, continental Europe, Chubb Global Markets, the Middle East and Africa.

Ana Robic

Having joined Chubb in 1999, she is currently division president of personal risk services in North America, a post she has held since 2021.

She will take up her new job on 1 April, reporting to Paul McNamee, executive vice president of Chubb Group and president of Chubb Overseas General

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: