Robic succeeds Furby as EMEA president at Chubb

Ana Robic has been appointed regional president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Chubb, succeeding David Furby, who has been named executive chairman of EMEA.

Robic will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb’s European business, including the UK, continental Europe, Chubb Global Markets, the Middle East and Africa.

Ana Robic

Having joined Chubb in 1999, she is currently division president of personal risk services in North America, a post she has held since 2021.

She will take up her new job on 1 April, reporting to Paul McNamee, executive vice president of Chubb Group and president of Chubb Overseas General