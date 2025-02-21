People Moves: 17 – 21 February 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: QBE, Tokio Marine Kiln and Lockton.

QBE Europe hires Francisco Castro Yebra

QBE Europe has added Francisco Castro Yebra as a senior underwriter to its warranty and indemnity team.

Based in London, he will underwrite deals across the UK and Europe.

Joining from managing general agent ICEN Risk where he placed W&I policies, he is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and in Spain as an abogado admitted to the bar.

Toria Lessman, global head of transactional liability at QBE, said: “The