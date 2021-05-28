The Blog Spot: Tiernan, Bayles, Holmes … Norwich do we have a problem?

Going into battle and losing one of your most trusted lieutenants might be considered bad news; to lose two would be considered potentially terminal; but to lose three? Surely that is not worth contemplating and would result in waving the white flag?

But effectively that is now what appears to have happened with the Aviva general insurance business.

Roll back 12 months to just before when Amanda Blanc took over as group CEO following the departure of Maurice Tulloch. Back then, Colm Holmes