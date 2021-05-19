Huw Evans to exit the ABI
Huw Evans is set to stand down from his role as director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) at the end of the year.
The ABI stated that Evans will be joining KPMG as a partner in its insurance and long-terms savings practice from January 2022.
Evans became ABI director general in February 2015 after previously having served as director of policy and deputy director general since 2013.
He first joined the insurer trade body in 2008 as operations director.
