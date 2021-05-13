Renovation Underwriting hires James Guthrie to lead on broker distribution

Renovation Underwriting (RUL) has hired James Guthrie, formerly of Covéa and Sterling, as head of distribution in what is a newly created senior role for the business.

Guthrie most recently worked as head of HNW distribution at Covéa, a position he left in February according to his Linked In page. He joined Covéa in 2015 after the provider bought Sterling.

RUL stated that Guthrie had over 35 years of experience. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the broker distribution channel