Insurance Age

Renovation Underwriting hires James Guthrie to lead on broker distribution

welcome-3-2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Renovation Underwriting (RUL) has hired James Guthrie, formerly of Covéa and Sterling, as head of distribution in what is a newly created senior role for the business.

Guthrie most recently worked as head of HNW distribution at Covéa, a position he left in February according to his Linked In page. He joined Covéa in 2015 after the provider bought Sterling.

RUL stated that Guthrie had over 35 years of experience. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the broker distribution channel

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. “Wake-up call” for brokers as FCA zones in on fair value
  2. Biba conference site crashes
  3. Seventeen Group set to announce two more deals following swoop for Ryan's
  4. Interview: Allianz's Simon McGinn on challenges and opportunities in a hard market
  5. Seventeen Group snaps up Ruislip-based broker
  6. Aon/WTW to divest $3.6bn of assets to Gallagher ahead of merger
  7. Aviva confirms potential redundancies amid IT overhaul

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: