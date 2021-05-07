Insurance Age

Seventeen Group buys Ryan's

Seventeen Group has bought Ipswich-based Ryan Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.

Formed in 1975, Ryan’s employs over 50 staff and handles gross written premium of over £12m.

Two thirds of the business are commercial lines, including a specialist hospitality unit and an SME book, and one third private clients.

On completion, Ryan’s chairman Tim Ryan is set to exit the company to “focus on other interests”. Ryan is also chairman and CEO of Una Alliance, a network of which Ryan’s is a

