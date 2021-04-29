Gallagher takes South West lead from RSA
Gallagher has added to its South West expertise, with the appointment of Richard Horne, who joins as regional broking director.
Bringing more than 11 years’ industry experience, Horne joins Gallagher from insurer RSA, where he was most recently broker account manager for the South West, and was previously area sales manager for the South West at Aspen Insurance Services.
Relationships
Horne will be based at Gallagher’s Bristol office, and will report into Stephen Smith, who leads Gallagher’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva opens buildings cover for properties affected by cladding to new customers
- Right Choice to buy Bennetts
- Network veteran, Les Brewin, joins Cobra
- Inperio unveils brokers' PI product
- LexisNexis urges brokers to focus on data or risk being "left behind"
- ABI launches flexible working charter
- What the FCA travel rules mean for brokers