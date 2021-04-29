Gallagher takes South West lead from RSA

Gallagher has added to its South West expertise, with the appointment of Richard Horne, who joins as regional broking director.

Bringing more than 11 years’ industry experience, Horne joins Gallagher from insurer RSA, where he was most recently broker account manager for the South West, and was previously area sales manager for the South West at Aspen Insurance Services.

Relationships

Horne will be based at Gallagher’s Bristol office, and will report into Stephen Smith, who leads Gallagher’s