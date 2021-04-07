Keith Richards to exit the CII

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has announced that Keith Richards, chief membership officer and chief executive officer of the Personal Finance Society (PFS), will exit the organisation on 30 June 2021.

He has been CEO of the PFS since 2013 and the CII noted that he had led the transformation of the society to become a more modern, relevant, and inclusive professional body.

In 2016, following the instigation of the CII’s strategic manifesto Richards took on the additional role of MD of