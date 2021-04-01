Profile: Colm Holmes, Aviva GI CEO

“My favourite place to work is London, narrowly beating New York,” says Colm Holmes, chief executive officer of general insurance at Aviva. “London is just a fantastic city because it has the history, the architecture, the restaurants, and the people. London and New York are the cities I still get a buzz out of being in.”

Holmes, who is spending lockdown in Dublin with his family, admits that he has already told Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc that he will not be working late on his first few days back