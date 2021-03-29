Aon details plans for its board ahead of AGM

Aon has outlined plans for its company board ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) in June 2021.

The business detailed that all of the 12 current members of the board are standing for re-election, in each case to serve until its 2022 annual meeting. It also recommended shareholders to vote for each nominee to serve as director.

However, Aon stated that if the proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) goes through ahead of the meeting, four of its board members will resign in