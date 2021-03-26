Top 10 tips: Considering insurer financial security
For brokers, when advising their customers, often the choice of policy is as much about the provider of the insurance as about the cover.
The understanding that brokers have about their chosen market is a unique selling point over direct and comparison-site rivals. But insurers are complex beasts, which is why the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), with help from credit rating experts Litmus Analysis, issued a report (Monitoring Insurer Financial Strength) to help brokers grow
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh’s Ross “angry for the industry” over "ill-informed" BI backlash
- FCA reveals insurer claims payouts following BI test case verdict
- FCA extends dual pricing timetable
- Chris Giles steps down as PIB chairman
- FCA targets wrongdoing with whistleblower campaign
- Vista Insurance Brokers launches North West subsidiary
- Ardonagh's Ross "incredibly frustrated" with CMA over Bennetts