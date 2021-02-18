MD for Arch Managing Agency revealed

Arch Insurance International has appointed Louis Tucker as managing director of Arch Managing Agency, with immediate effect.

In this role, Tucker will be responsible for overseeing the activities of Syndicate 2012, Syndicate 1955, Arcus syndicate 1856 and Toa Re Special Purpose Arrangement 6132 which are managed by Arch Managing Agency.

The provider noted that Tucker brings over 20 years of insurance market experience to the position.

Most recently, he was head of third-party capital at Arch