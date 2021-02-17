BLW boss Brett Sainty joins Biba advisory board

BLW Insurance Brokers CEO, Brett Sainty, has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) International and Wholesale Brokers’ Advisory Board, Insurance Age can reveal.

This is one of five advisory boards supporting the main Biba board.

According to a statement, Sainty will work alongside other board members to help to ensure the issues affecting members in its segment are appropriately and properly represented to and by the main Biba board and the Biba executive.

It detailed