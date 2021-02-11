Insurance Age

Woolard to exit FCA for EY

Christopher Woolard
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Chris Woolard is to join EY later this year to lead its EMEIA financial services regulatory capabilities and chair the EY Global Financial Services Regulatory Network.

Based in the UK market, Woolard’s remit will be global in nature, working with senior policymakers and firms around the world through the EY network.

Career
Woolard joins from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where he was the interim CEO between March and September 2020, leading UK regulation through the initial phases of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Kingfisher denies "bad faith" dismissals amid legal row with Fresh-sellers
  2. Jensten acquires Packetts
  3. Zurich UK reports 75% fall in GI operating profit for 2020
  4. Blog: How can insurers support brokers and allow staff to work flexibly?
  5. Jensten to accelerate M&A pace
  6. Intact's RSA takeover "on track" to complete in Q2 2021
  7. Aviva expands broker apprenticeship programme

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: