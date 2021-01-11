Insurance Age

BLW takes director from Gallagher as it expands into Scotland

Scotland flag
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

BLW Insurance Brokers has hired Sandy Brownlee as a director to lead its expansion into Scotland, Insurance Age can reveal.

In this newly created role, Brownlee, who joins the broker from Gallagher, will focus on maintaining and developing regional relationships with local brokers as well as direct customers.

He was formerly an account director at Gallagher. 

Career
According to BLW, he has over 45 years of experience as a retail broker having worked at Byas Mosley & Co, Towergate and Lucas

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Gallagher buys Bollington
  2. MVP broker buys three businesses
  3. Claimants reply after Axa puts blame on Lockton in legal row
  4. SSP sale flies under the radar
  5. People Moves: 11 - 15 January 2021
  6. Dan Wilkinson resigns from Partners& amid court case
  7. New Dawn Risk targets regional brokers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: