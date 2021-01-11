BLW takes director from Gallagher as it expands into Scotland

BLW Insurance Brokers has hired Sandy Brownlee as a director to lead its expansion into Scotland, Insurance Age can reveal.

In this newly created role, Brownlee, who joins the broker from Gallagher, will focus on maintaining and developing regional relationships with local brokers as well as direct customers.

He was formerly an account director at Gallagher.

Career

According to BLW, he has over 45 years of experience as a retail broker having worked at Byas Mosley & Co, Towergate and Lucas