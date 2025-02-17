Insurance Age

Ex-Towergate boss Mike Lawton promoted at Travelers

Mike Lawton, chief operating officer, Travelers Europe
Travelers Europe has named Mike Lawton as chief operating officer.

Lawton, pictured, joined the insurer in 2016 as vice president of business insurance.

Before this, he was CEO of retail broking at Towergate for three and a half years.

Prior to Towergate, Lawton spent over six years at RSA as UK mid-market director and previously spent a decade at GE Capital.

Lawton will report Travelers Europe CEO Matthew Wilson, and has been tasked with overseeing the day-to-day business operations and implementation of the company’s strategy.

Wilson said: “Mike has been

