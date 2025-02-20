Insurance Age

Hiscox UK adds Walker from Marsh as broker development director

Hiscox UK has appointed Stewart Walker as broker development director, a newly created role at the insurer.

According to the provider, Walker will focus on broker distribution, relationship management, new business development and broker propositions.

He joined in January from Marsh and reports to chief distribution officer Gareth Hemming.

At Marsh, Walker was head of insurer consulting, markets and insurer relationships.

Prior to this, he held a number of positions at Zurich, including UK head of sales, head of UK construction and head of region.

New team

Hemming said: “Stewart will lead our strategic

