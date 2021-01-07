Beckett exits Be Wiser CEO role after one year
Motor broker Be Wiser has appointed Jeff Brinley as chief executive officer.
He replaces Sharon Beckett, who the broker said had stepped down at the beginning of January 2021 to pursue other interests.
Brinley first joined Be Wiser as chief financial officer in November 2020. He has previously spent 29 years at Endsleigh Insurance in a number of roles including CFO.
In 2014 he was appointed finance director personal lines for Zurich, before returning to Endsleigh two years later as CEO.
