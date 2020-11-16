Ardonagh Specialty reshuffles management team

Ardonagh Specialty, which includes Price Forbes and Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers, has revamped its leadership team.

The move follows the appointment of James Masterton as executive chairman and chief executive officer earlier this year.

Antony Erotocritou has been appointed managing director of Ardonagh Specialty, expanding his responsibilities as chief financial officer to oversee operations and change across the business.

Erotocritou has been with Ardonagh since 2016. Prior to joining the