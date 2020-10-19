ERS appoints AIG's Peter Bilsby as group CEO

Specialist motor insurer ERS DBG has appointed Peter Bilsby as group chief executive officer.

Bilsby will replace current CEO Ian Parker, who is set to depart from the business.

The provider detailed that Bilsby will work alongside Parker to ensure a smooth transition, starting on 1 November 2020.

The new CEO joins ERS from AIG, where he worked as global head of specialty and served as a member of AIG’s international leadership team.

Bilsby has also previously worked as CEO of Talbot and