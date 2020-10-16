Video: Adapting and thriving amid Covid-19

Matt Field of Direct Insurance London Market talks to Jonathan Swift about how brokers have responded to to coronavirus. The pair discuss how Covid-19 has changed the way the insurance world operates and look to how these changes may become embedded in the future.

