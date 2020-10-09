Aon's Julie Page named as new CII president
Aon UK chief executive officer Julie Page has been appointed as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).
Page, who joined the CII board in June 2019, takes over the post from Nick Turner, sales and agency director of NFU Mutual.
In addition, Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc was appointed to the role of deputy president.
The CII elects a new president ever year at its annual general meeting, which usually takes place in the summer.
The body noted that it had extended Turner’s
