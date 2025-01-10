Aviva continues regional push with five underwriting hires

Aviva has revealed five underwriting hires across the South West and Wales region as it continues its regional push.

The recruits will be based in Aviva’s Bristol office and across Devon and Cornwall, and covering South Wales. It takes the total number of underwriters in the region to more than 60.

Aviva took three underwriters from Arch Insurance including Susan Lawson as motor trade and fleet underwriter. She has over 20 years of experience in the local market across Bristol, South Wales, and Devon and Cornwall.

