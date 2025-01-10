Insurance Age

Aviva continues regional push with five underwriting hires

Bristol
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva has revealed five underwriting hires across the South West and Wales region as it continues its regional push.

The recruits will be based in Aviva’s Bristol office and across Devon and Cornwall, and covering South Wales. It takes the total number of underwriters in the region to more than 60.

Aviva took three underwriters from Arch Insurance including Susan Lawson as motor trade and fleet underwriter. She has over 20 years of experience in the local market across Bristol, South Wales, and Devon and Cornwall.

Understanding our local market is crucial. Having a tailored product and trusted underwriting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: