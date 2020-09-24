Aston Lark hires UK Retail MD

Aston Lark has appointed Warren Dickson as UK Retail managing director, subject to regulatory approval.

Dickson will take on the newly created role on 1 October.

According to Aston Lark, he brings over 30 years of insurance industry experience, the majority gained in senior executive and boardroom positions.

Experience

Dickson has previously worked as sales and marketing director at Carole Nash, managing director at Fish Insurance and, between 2013 and 2018, he was CEO of Chase Templeton.

As