Market moves - September 2020

Broker

Adrian Flux Insurance has stated that it is looking to hire 185 people as part of a recruitment drive. The Norfolk-based broker said that the roles will be created across its three offices in East Winch, King’s Lynn and Norwich. According to Adrian Flux, the business is expecting a “peak season” in spring 2021.

Meanwhile, consolidator GRP has also been busy. It has hired Stuart Grieb as regional managing director for the South. Grieb has previously worked for Marsh, Towergate