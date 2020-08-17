GRP reveals management changes

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has hired Stuart Grieb as regional managing director for the South.

Grieb has previously worked for Marsh, Towergate, Brightside and Willis. He takes over the role from Chris Haggart, who is moving to take on wider responsibilities with the Group’s retail division in a newly created role.

Haggart, who joined GRP as commercial director in November 2018, will now assume wider responsibilities across GRP’s retail division including ownership of the firm’s digital