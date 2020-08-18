People Moves Round-up: 10 - 21 August 2020

Featuring: Citynet Insurance Brokers, Pen Underwriting, Uinsure

Citynet Insurance Brokers expands its motor fleet operations

Citynet Insurance Brokers has appointed Simon Fitter as an account executive within its motor fleet operation.

The business stated that Fitter has been involved in the motor insurance industry since 1985 and was originally an underwriter at Paladin Motor Policies before moving on to hold senior underwriting positions at Brit, Markel and Newline. Since 2013 he was head of