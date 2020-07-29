Sharon Bishop exits Close Brothers amid restructure

The business is combining the leadership of its retail businesses, with Rebecca McNeil taking on the newly created role of chief executive officer, retail.

Close Brothers Group has stated it is bringing together the leadership of its retail businesses, Motor and Premium.

The move sees Sharon Bishop step down from her role as chief executive officer of Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF).

Bishop took over as CEO of CBPF in 2014 following the departure of Janet Wilson. She has held various senior roles within the firm since joining the banking parent company in 2000.

Rebecca McNeil, currently CEO of Close brothers Motor Finance, takes on the newly created role of chief executive officer, retail.

Brokers

In addition, Paul Trail, currently sales director, will become CBPF managing director reporting to McNeil, and will retain overall responsibility for building and maintaining CBPF’s broker relationships.

The business noted that McNeil joined Close Brothers two years ago from Barclays where she held a number of senior finance roles, including chief operating officer, business banking for Barclays UK.

She has also held roles in recoveries and partnerships at GE Money after beginning her financial services career in 2001 as a graduate trainee at American Express.

Adrian Sainsbury, banking division managing director, said: “She has been highly successful in leading the motor finance transformation programme and taking the motor business forward in changing market conditions.”

While McNeil will lead both premium finance and motor finance, the businesses will continue to operate separately, and Trail’s new role as MD of CBPF will include overall responsibility for sales.

Exit

Commenting on Bishop’s exit, Sainsbury said: “On behalf of all of us at Close Brothers, I want to thank Sharon for her excellent contribution during her 17 years at the bank, including the last seven years as CEO of the premium finance business.

“I’m sure everyone in broking will want to join me in thanking Sharon and wishing her every future success.”

McNeil stated: “I am excited by this new challenge and look forward to driving collaboration in order to maximise the future potential of the two retail businesses.

“As the lockdown eases further, I am keen to meet our partners and understand how we can reinforce the positive relationships we have with them.”

She concluded: “Our priority is to ensure continuous improvement to our broking operations and that we are at the side of our 1,600 broker partners, supporting them and their 3m customers, during this critical time for broking as we emerge from the pandemic.”

