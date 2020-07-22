In Person: Pen Underwriting CEO Tom Downey

Downey discusses what it was like to take over as CEO just before lockdown, the future for Pen and why Covid-19 could lead to a “Darwinian moment” for the MGA market.

“It was a unique situation taking over a new role and to then go into lockdown in quite a complex world scenario,” remarks Pen Underwriting’s new chief executive officer, Tom Downey.

He became the boss of Pen in February as part of a reshuffle at parent company Gallagher. The move saw former Pen head Jonathan Turner become CEO of Gallagher’s UK-based specialty business, among other management changes.

But Downey highlights that because he had been working with the Pen executive team since he first joined the business six years ago, the process was made slightly easier.

According to the CEO, all Pen employees were set up to work from home from 21 March.

He adds: “The support by my team and the support by the Gallagher executive team and in particular Simon Matson has been great.

“It was about keeping in contact with our colleagues and making sure that they were safe and well and had all of the infrastructure that they needed to do their job.”

He further argues that the pandemic has created new ways of thinking and been “a positive learning curve”.

“I know it’s a difficult situation but in terms of leadership it stretches your thinking and how you react to these situations.

“My mother used to say necessity is the mother of invention and sure enough so it was.”

Great outdoors

Outside of work Downey’s favourite hobby is gardening, “come rain, hail or shine.”

“It gives me something different to do and gets my mind away from the working week,” Downey adds.

Trees are his favourite plants and he states that his love of nature comes from growing up in Northern Ireland.

Downey now lives with his family in Kent after moving back South from Yorkshire nine years ago.

He confirms that he has since “added to the tree collection” in their garden with the aim to “create a little better something for the future”.

Blossoming career

The CEO took his first steps into the insurance industry in 1989 when he joined Royal Insurance after graduating from university.

He proceeded to spend the next 25 years with what is now RSA and has held a variety of roles with the provider. Most of his experience has been on the underwriting front, but he explains that he has also held a number of broker-facing jobs.

In December 2014 he joined Pen and before moving into the CEO position he had been chief underwriting officer since 2017.

We’ve streamlined the business and become much more operationally efficient. We had a hundred different binders in 2015, that’s now 47 different binders

According to Downey, Pen was officially formed in July 2015 when Gallagher brought all of its UK managing general agents together. A total of fourteen businesses have since been combined and integrated into one common structure.

He highlights that a lot of work and investment has been put into the business over the last five years, including the creation of a data warehouse, implementing new bespoke systems and underwriting platforms as well as creating a claims function which now employs 45 staff.

“We’ve created a culture – we consider ourselves to be an insurance company which does everything except carrying the risk but we treat the risk as if it’s our own,” he notes.

“We’ve streamlined the business and become much more operationally efficient. We had a hundred different binders in 2015, that’s now 47 different binders.”

Ambitious growth

Earlier this month, Insurance Age revealed that Pen was targeting to control £1bn of gross written premium in the next five to seven years.

In Downey’s view this target is “ambitious but achievable”. Pen’s current GWP is £600m.

He comments: “We’re now in a position to move ourselves forward. We want to do mergers and acquisitions, hiring people or buying brands, innovation and product development.”

With the insurance market hardening, he notes that capacity providers are looking for MGAs that add value.

He predicts that the MGA market will change over the next few years, noting that there’s a “flight to quality” going on at the moment.

“Mono-line MGAs could potentially be challenged and come under pressure, while well diversified and well capitalised businesses will come through.

Brokers are great people to deal with, they’re innovative and dynamic and if you listen they can help your business move forward

“Covid-19 was maybe a bit of an accelerant of natural selection during that process, there’s a potential Darwinian moment coming along.”

Looking at Pen’s acquisition strategy he explains that it will be focused on businesses that culturally align with the MGA.

“It can be bolt-on acquisitions, where people continue doing what they were doing before but they’re part of a bigger business and they’ve got access to more toolkits than before,” he adds.

The MGA will look to buy businesses in the UK and northern Europe, but nothing further afield.

Future focus

Downey states Pen will also focus on developing new products, but declines to comment on which area of the market it will expand into.

“It’s all open, but we’ll probably look to be more boutique and specialist,” he adds.

Pen currently works with over 1,500 independent brokers across the UK and Ireland and Downey notes that the MGA is also aiming to build on its broker relationships by bringing more people into the business and enhancing its offering.

According to Downey, he has never encountered a broker who is hesitant to work with Pen because it is owned by Gallagher.

“We’re a separately managed regulated entity from Gallagher and we manage that day-to-day. We trade with Gallagher in the same way that we trade with any broker,” he insists.

He further describes brokers as the “bread and butter” of the insurance industry.

Downey concludes: “Brokers are great people to deal with, they’re innovative and dynamic and if you listen they can help your business move forward.”