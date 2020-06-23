Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast: Managing return to work risks as offices look to re-open

In the 28th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss how employers manage the return to the office, given many staff members might have anxieties about the ‘new normal’ - not least travelling to and from work.

The recording is a second aligned to a new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss intelligent work allocation/flexibility; the duty of care that fall on employers; the importance of listening and understanding people’s personal circumstances; the value for open dialogue/communication, including those that may have been furloughed; what does business continuity planning now look like; and the fact it is easier to enter lockdown than come out of it, are:

Sam Franks, UK regional development manager, Beazley

Shaun Kelly, chief ethics officer, Crawford & Co and deputy president, Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters

John Keppel, COO, Zurich UK

Nathan Shanaghy, COO, Aon UK

Tony Tarquini, director of insurance, EMEA, Pegasystems

 

If you would like to share your thought on the Future of Insurance Work, whether by participating in future Covid-Casts on this subject; or comments/blogs and taking part in articles please email [email protected]

 

 

