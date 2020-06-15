Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO

Ageas’ new UK CEO Ant Middle, pictured, is reintroducing a group wide distribution director as part of his first major moves since succeeding Andy Watson in April.

The position is one of two new roles being created with Caroline King appointed customer operations director, assuming responsibility for front line sales and service operations alongside the business-wide customer service strategy.

Ageas added it has made “significant progress” filling the CDO role with the intention of announcing the successful applicant “in the coming months”.

Once appointed the person will work with Mark Auchterlonie, Darren Whittaker and Russell White, who were appointed as directors of distribution last year following the retirement of broker distribution director Chris Dobson.

Whittaker is director of distribution for large personal lines brokers and affinity partnerships; Auchterlonie, is director of distribution for large commercial lines brokers and new business development; and White is director of distribution for regional brokers, niche and specialist schemes.

Strategy

Middle said: “As I take on the role of CEO, my priority is to lead Ageas to emerge strongly from the current situation. We remain financially strong, we have a sound strategy, and the priorities we set out at the start of the year remain highly relevant. If anything, our experience in recent months has enhanced our focus on some elements of our strategic development, not least our desire to grow profitably over time and maintain our reputation for customer service and claims excellence.

“I welcome the broad and valuable experience that Caroline brings to the executive team, ensuring both the customer and our customer facing colleagues are at the forefront of the strategic decisions we make. I am well advanced in the process of recruiting for the CDO and look forward to announcing that news in the near future. ”

Before assuming the CEO role Middle was chief customer officer, responsible for UK wide distribution, proposition development and service delivery. He took up that role in October 2018 having previously been CEO of direct and partnerships.

