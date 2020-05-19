Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast episode 14: Newsmaker special with Crawford & Company group chief executive Rohit Verma

In the latest Insurance Post and Insurance Age video cast brought to you while our journalists are working from home, we present the latest in a series of newsmaker specials focused on the people behind the lockdown headlines.

Today content director Jonathan Swift caught up with newly promoted Crawford & Company group chief executive Rohit Verma days after he succeeded Harsha Agadi to discuss the challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic; how it has decentralised decision making power to the regions; the necessity of keeping a global workforce safe; and why he won’t be taking up a second career as a barber.

