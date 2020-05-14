Blog: Why brokers need to get behind the FCA on BI

Romero and NDML’s Simon Mabb says why he believes brokers must unite with the regulator to overcome the current Covid-19 business interruption dispute.

What’s next for policyholders, brokers and the insurance industry?

There is no doubt about it - these are unprecedented times. Businesses across the country, particularly those within the hospitality and leisure industry, are suffering great financial difficulty. Many are trying to overcome adversity by diversifying their offering - such as providing takeaway or delivery services. But, where this is not possible, businesses have been forced to cease trading.

It’s times like these where insurance policies tend to come to the rescue. While many policy wordings invalidate the possibility of claiming for business interruption, there are a select few cases where we believe businesses are absolutely entitled to claim. These policyholders purchased business interruption insurance in good faith, and now expect insurers to act fairly and settle these claims if the wordings look to respond.

Unfair

Unfortunately not all insurers are playing ball. Lack of communication and unfairly denied claims have led to a number of disputes and unhappy customers. It’s a substantial issue that has impacted countless businesses and tarnished the reputation of the insurance industry and some household name insurers. The industry must continue to be respected and well-known for protecting customers in their time of need.

As it stands currently, businesses are at genuine risk of closing permanently - which would be a huge blow to our economy, not to mention the thousands of individuals who would lose their jobs as a result. Simply not paying out on a valid claim is unacceptable, and customers are now fighting back.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is now seeking legal clarity on a number of BI wordings from a range of insurers.

Action

There are many action groups and individual businesses taking legal action against insurers. However, with the FCA legal proceedings forthcoming, it simply does not make sense to pursue separate legal action that could end up being irrelevant if the FCA legal action produces the clarity the customer needs.

We expect the result of FCA’s legal action to be rapid, and a positive outcome could provide a fantastic solution for many businesses at no cost.

Legal fees can be crippling, and businesses are not advised to spend large amounts of cash on a potentially unnecessary court case. It makes sense to allow the FCA to lead the investigation as separate legal action will simply amount to a waste of money. Even no-win no-fee litigation can end up costing the policyholder more than they think in the instance of a win, with many legal teams taking large percentages of the policyholder’s eventual payout.

Small businesses could lose out, even if they win.

Instead, there are three very clear ways brokers and their policyholders can support each other:

Champion the FCA . They are standing by policyholders by holding insurers to task. They are dedicated to getting a fair result, and achieving clarity. We must throw our support behind them. Spread the word. Other brokers, policyholders and industry figures must publicly support the FCA and share the great work they’re doing in fighting for fair treatment of policyholders. Put other legal action on hold. Policyholders should pause proceedings, and brokers should encourage their clients not to launch separate legal action. Businesses should avoid spending or committing to money they might not need to spend. We must all put faith in the system and trust the FCA to get a better outcome for the policyholder in the long run.

The FCA has always worked tirelessly to protect customers and will continue to do so. The best thing we can all do is throw our energies and support behind the FCA and their efforts to clarify policy wordings. The sooner we get a result from these proceedings, the sooner businesses will have clarity on their position and knowledge of what payout they might be entitled to.

Brokers and policyholders must put on a united front and work together to support the FCA in order to save countless businesses across the country.

Simon Mabb is group MD at Romero and MD at NDML which is representing the Night Time Industries Association which is currently in dispute with Hiscox over a series of repudiated BI claims.