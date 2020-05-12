In-depth - business continuity: Maintaining mental health

Beyond the practical considerations of working from home, many firms are finding innovative ways of looking after employees mental wellbeing, writes Sam Barrett

Health worries coupled with the stresses and strains of lockdown can have serious implications for mental health. Ensuring that employees are supported throughout this period is essential.

“The longer it goes on, the harder it will get,” says Simon James, director, Vision Specialist Services. “If we get a second extension, the joking and singing that was around in the early days will stop. Employers need to do everything they can to safeguard employee mental health.”

Firms are doing a variety of things to ensure that everyone feels supported during these difficult times. There’s plenty of

formal support, for instance the Bravo Group has extended its employee assistance programme to all members; Axa has rolled out free access to the mental health app Thrive; and Vision Specialist Services is offering the WhatsUp? workplace mental health app free for 12 weeks to any organisation in the insurance sector.

Flexible thinking

Employers are also encouraging more flexible working. “We’re telling employees to do what they’ve got to do,” says Mike Dickinson, sales and marketing director at Russell Scanlan. “People have different stresses and strains at home. One couple with a five and a two-year-old are doing shifts to share the childcare. Nine-to-five doesn’t necessarily work anymore.”

Communication is also essential to beat the loneliness that can grow out of isolation. Tony Bough, UK head of health, safety and wellbeing at RSA, admits his firm has had to learn to let go on social media. “We would never have promoted its use in normal times but we’re really keen for employees to use it to connect with one another. We’re also running chats, virtual coffees and team meetings, using video wherever possible,” he explains.

Open environment

Replicating the camaraderie of the office environment is also on the agenda of Fiona Andrews, chief people officer at PIB Group. Working with the head of learning and development, the company has shared everything from company news to staff toilet roll keepie uppie competitions. “We know people will be struggling so we want to create an open and supportive culture where they feel able to ask for help,” she says. “We also have mental health first aiders who are trained to look for the early signs that someone is struggling.”

Andrews has also had to deal with the cruelest side of the pandemic, when an employee at PIB contracted the virus and sadly passed away. “She was a long-serving employee who was really close to her colleagues. Everyone will miss her and we’re doing everything we can to help her family and support her colleagues through the grieving process.”

While her focus is very much on supporting employees through the current situation, Andrews also has an eye on the mental health implications that might arise when lockdown restrictions are lifted. “We don’t want people to feel frightened about coming back to the office,” she says. “We’ll make sure we put in place any precautionary measures and ensure it’s a gradual process to make everyone feel comfortable.”