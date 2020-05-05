François-Xavier Boisseau joins ERS' board

Boisseau, who left his role as CEO of insurance at Ageas UK in late 2018, is also a NED at Ecclesiastical and sits on the board of Argo Managing Agency.

ERS has appointed former Ageas boss François-Xavier Boisseau to its board, effective immediately.

Insurance Age revealed in October 2018 that Boisseau was set to retire from his role as chief executive officer of insurance at Ageas UK. In response, brokers stated that he would be “sorely missed”.

Last March Boisseau joined Ecclesiastical as a non-executive director and he also serves on the board of Argo Managing Agency.

According to ERS he brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role. Before joining Ageas, Boisseau was CEO of Groupama Insurances, which was bought by Ageas in 2013.

His CV also includes a 15 year stint at Axa where he held a variety of senior positions, as well as non-executive roles at Lark, Bollington and Carole Nash.

Reputation

Boisseau commented: “ERS has an excellent reputation for specialist motor insurance amongst insurers and brokers.

“I’m honoured to join an organisation with such specialist expertise, strong technology infrastructure and an appetite for growth.”

The move follows ERS’ appointment of former Axa and Zurich boss Amanda Blanc as chair last December.

Specialist

Blanc said: “I’m delighted to welcome Francois-Xavier to ERS’ board. Having known him in the UK market for the last 20 years, he brings a strong track record from both insurers and brokers, which will be a great addition as ERS continues to grow in its specialist classes.”

Jeff Greenberg, chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners and chairman of ERS’ holding company, added: “The board and I would like to welcome Francois-Xavier to the ERS team.

“His deep knowledge of the industry will be a valuable addition to the board and will help the company continue to strengthen its position in the market.”

Last year, ERS’ major shareholder, Aquiline, decided not to sell the provider after a strategic review.

It was revealed in September 2018 that the private equity firm was exploring a sale of ERS. It first invested in the business in 2013.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.