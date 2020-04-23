Insurance Covid-Cast - episode four: How insurance companies are rising up to help communities and keep society open during the Coronavirus crisis

In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new series of video casts brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss how insurance companies are seeking to make a difference within local communities during lockdown.

Joining Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how insurance companies are doing more than simply signing big cheques from sharing expertise and resource; to relaxing rules around match funding and virtual volunteering, are:

Ardonagh Group chief-of-staff, Kelly-Ann Knight

Ecclesiastical group corporate responsibility manager, Chris Pitt

QBE Foundation chair, Grant Clemence

Foundation chair, Grant Clemence Head of Zurich Community Trust, Steve Grimmett

Catch up on the previous episodes now:

Episode One: How has the industry’s reputation been impacted by its handling of the coronavirus epidemic Insurance

Episode Two:What are insurtechs doing to rebalance the bad publicity around insurance and Covid-19?

Episode three: Is motor insurance at a tipping point in light of the coronavirus lockdown?