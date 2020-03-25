Freedom Services loses 30 staff amid restructure

However, its MGA Pukka is now live with fresh capacity following Gefion exit.

Freedom Services Group, which includes MGA Pukka and claims firm Action365, has confirmed that 30 people have been made redundant following a business restructure which saw Gibraltar operations brought over to the UK.

The restructure meant that a variety of duplicate roles across the business have been lost – about 15% of the workforce.

CEO Sam White told Insurance Age that the redundancies came from across the whole business.

“We were looking at streamlining the business so we had to look at restructuring. Fortunately the team is very adaptable but sadly we had to reduce the number of people.”

Covid-19

White explained that the restructure began in January.

“It is unfortunate it was finalised recently which is a concern. We thought they would be able to go and find new jobs fairly easily as they are all good people. I realise it is difficult for everybody at the moment [due to coronavirus].

“If anyone is looking to hire people please contact me so I can put you in touch with some of the people leaving Freedom. The timing could not have been worse.”

No further job losses are planned as part of Freedom’s current strategy.

The changes were required due to some difficulties experience by the business in 2019.

Gefion

White continued: “We had some challenges last year, some of them in connection with our capacity switch.”

The MGA part of the business, Pukka, used to be with troubled Danish provider Gefion. However that relationship ended in 2019 and the broker sought a new backer.

Pukka suspended trading earlier this year after reaching capacity limits with its providers New India Assurance and Qatar Insurance Company but White said the business had now begun to sell New India policies again.

White added: “We’re also live again with New India with Pukka so are moving forward with that.”

