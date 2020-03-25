Freedom Services loses 30 staff amid restructure
However, its MGA Pukka is now live with fresh capacity following Gefion exit.
Freedom Services Group, which includes MGA Pukka and claims firm Action365, has confirmed that 30 people have been made redundant following a business restructure which saw Gibraltar operations brought over to the UK.
The restructure meant that a variety of duplicate roles across the business have been lost – about 15% of the workforce.
CEO Sam White told Insurance Age that the redundancies came from across the whole business.
“We were looking at streamlining the business so we had to look at restructuring. Fortunately the team is very adaptable but sadly we had to reduce the number of people.”
Covid-19
White explained that the restructure began in January.
“It is unfortunate it was finalised recently which is a concern. We thought they would be able to go and find new jobs fairly easily as they are all good people. I realise it is difficult for everybody at the moment [due to coronavirus].
“If anyone is looking to hire people please contact me so I can put you in touch with some of the people leaving Freedom. The timing could not have been worse.”
No further job losses are planned as part of Freedom’s current strategy.
The changes were required due to some difficulties experience by the business in 2019.
Gefion
White continued: “We had some challenges last year, some of them in connection with our capacity switch.”
The MGA part of the business, Pukka, used to be with troubled Danish provider Gefion. However that relationship ended in 2019 and the broker sought a new backer.
Pukka suspended trading earlier this year after reaching capacity limits with its providers New India Assurance and Qatar Insurance Company but White said the business had now begun to sell New India policies again.
White added: “We’re also live again with New India with Pukka so are moving forward with that.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Are you a key worker?
- Covid-19: Confusion over rent guarantee insurance
- Covid-19: Government loan schemes open
- Covid-19: Nicola Sturgeon calls on insurers to "play their part"
- Covid-19: ABI highlights insurer motor and home commitments
- Covid-19: Lloyd's rings Lutine Bell
- Vantage-owner NSM buys Kingsbridge