People Moves Round-up: 2-6 March

MS Amlin appoints Stuart Wood as head of casualty for the specialty business

MS Amlin has announced the appointment of Stuart Wood as head of casualty. Wood is the final senior leader to be appointed within the specialty business and will report to Mark Clements and Andrew Wright, co-chief underwriting officers of MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd.

Wood brings nearly twenty years of underwriting experience to the role. He has been a member of the MS Amlin team for more than ten years. Prior to being promoted to head of casualty, he served as class underwriter – international professional indemnity, where he was responsible for international (non-US) professional indemnity within the combined Syndicate 3210/2001 operation. He has held similar roles at Hiscox Insurance Company Limited, Limit Syndicate 2000 and Glemham Underwriting Limited.

Axa XL to appoint Chris Williams as global head of equine, livestock & aquaculture

Axa XL has appointed Chris Williams as global head of equine, livestock & aquaculture, with immediate effect.

In his new role, Williams will be responsible for developing Axa XL’s equine, livestock & aquaculture book and devising and delivering underwriting strategy and product profitability. He will be based in London.

Iprism appoints new commercial underwriter

Iprism has appointed Paul Constable as commercial underwriter. Constable joins from Victor UK where he was a development underwriter for the commercial sector, writing commercial combined, property owners and contractors insurance.

Head of downstream and power appointed at Axa XL

Axa XL Insurance today (4 March) announced that Peter O’Neill has been promoted to UK head of downstream and power, effective immediately.

In his new position, O’Neill will manage all aspects of the underwriting operations in the UK for downstream energy and power, ensuring strategic profitable growth and the development of the business in line with objectives.

Peter Welton, UK head of energy at Axa XL, commented: “I am delighted that Peter will be taking on this role and have every confidence that his high level of technical expertise and knowledge will further strengthen our UK Energy business. His promotion is also a testament to the depth of talent we have here at Axa XL.”

O’Neill began his energy career at Marsh in 2008 as an onshore broker, managing all terrorism accounts within energy. In 2010, he joined Aon, where he was selected for the company’s Impact Programme. He joined Axa XL as an energy underwriter in June 2014.

O’Neill succeeds Peter Welton, who was promoted to UK head of energy in October 2019.

