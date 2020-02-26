Ethos Broking announces senior promotions
Vincent Gardner, Alan Sumner, and Peter Foster will also join Ethos Broking’s executive team.
Ethos Broking has announced three senior promotions today (26 February).
Vincent Gardner, Alan Sumner, and Peter Foster all join the business’s executive team as a result of their appointments.
Richard Tuplin, managing director of Ethos Broking, commented: “Vince, Peter and Alan all have strong broking backgrounds and the right attributes we were looking for.
“Each has lived and breathed the Ethos culture so understand how best to take the business to the next stage in its development.”
Ethos Broking is the advisory broking arm of Bravo Group, and was rebranded from Broker Network Partners in March 2019.
Promotions
Vincent Gardner, managing director of Finch Group, becomes director of M&A.
Alan Sumner, commercial director at Compass Network and CLM, becomes regional managing director for the North.
Peter Foster, managing director of Hugh J Boswell, becomes regional managing director for the South.
All three will report directly to Tuplin.
Group
Finch Group and Hugh J Boswell have been part of Ethos Broking since November 2016 and December 2019 respectively.
The recent purchase of Hugh J Boswell brought £22m in GWP to the business.
Parent company Bravo Group also acquired Compass Network back in March 2018.
The group recently hired Jaime Swindle as managing director for networks and products, taking her from NIG.
