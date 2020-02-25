Ageas adds distribution director for regional brokers

Russell White joins from RSA and completes Ageas's broker distribution team restructure following the retirement of Chris Dobson.

Ageas UK has hired Russell White as director for distribution for regional brokers, niche and specialist schemes.

The provider stated that White will take responsibility for the growth of its regional broker core and oversee development of its niche and specialist schemes propositions across both personal and commercial lines.

According to Ageas, White has around 25 years of broad industry experience, most recently at RSA. He has also worked at Allianz.

Restructure

The appointment follows a restructure in Ageas’s broker distribution team.

Last October, the insurer created three new directors of distribution roles to replace former distribution director Chris Dobson, who retired at the end of last year.

At the time of the announcement, Ageas appointed Darren Whittaker as director of distribution for large personal lines brokers and affinity partnerships; while Mark Auchterlonie was appointed director of distribution for large commercial lines brokers and new business development.

All three roles report to Ant Middle, chief customer officer, responsible for UK wide distribution, proposition development and service delivery.

Drive

Middle commented: “I look forward to welcoming Russell to the team in March. His strong track record in commercial SME trading underpins our appetite to grow in this area, while retaining our strength in the personal lines market.

“Russell’s appointment complements our experienced and successful broker-facing team, and brings real drive and enthusiasm to grow with our business.”

White added: “Ageas has long held an excellent reputation in the personal lines broker market and more recently made visible progress in the SME commercial lines market too.

“The appetite to extend its expertise and further grow and develop in these areas makes this an attractive role and I look forward to leading the regional broker and schemes team in building from such strong foundations.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.