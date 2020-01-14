Jon Hancock to exit Lloyd's
Hancock is set to step down in 2020 after three years at the insurance market.
Lloyd’s has announced that Jon Hancock will be stepping down as performance management director in 2020.
Hancock joined Lloyd’s in September 2016. He had previously spent over 25 years at RSA, most recently in the position of managing director, UK commercial lines.
According to Lloyd’s, Hancock has helped “reset the performance agenda” at the insurance market.
In 2019, he took the lead on Blueprint One as part of the Future at Lloyd’s strategy, which aims to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world.
Hancock said in a statement that working at Lloyd’s had been a “personal and career highlight”.
Foundations
He continued: “I have enjoyed my time here and I am proud of what my team and the market have achieved: the foundations have been set for the Lloyd’s market to return to world class underwriting performance and the Future at Lloyd’s sets out a compelling strategic vision.
“As I enter my fourth year at Lloyd’s it feels like the right time to pass on the baton and explore new opportunities.”
John Neal, Lloyd’s chief executive officer, commented: “Jon’s leadership in performance is without parallel, and his sponsorship of Blueprint One was critical in the production of a future strategy for the Lloyd’s market.
“His will be big boots to fill and so I am delighted that we will have him for a while longer.”
Performance
Neal continued: “Performance is not just a strategic priority for us, but underpins everything that we are seeking to achieve through the Future at Lloyd’s.
“Jon has put in place firm foundations on which we will build over the years ahead. On a personal level, it has been a privilege to get to know and to work with Jon and I am grateful for his continuing support.”
Lloyd’s also announced the appointment of Julia Tyson as chief human resources officer.
According to Lloyd’s, Tyson joins the insurance market at a “crucial time” as it continues the work to develop an inclusive and innovative culture.
