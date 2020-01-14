Juliet Williams joins Biba

Williams, previously group SME director at Circle Insurance Services, will take on area manager role at the broker trade body.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has named Juliet Williams as its new area manager for East and West Midlands, South Wales and Anglia.

Williams will be joining Biba on 20 January, replacing Sue Dimmock who will retire from the business in June.

In her new role, Williams will be responsible for developing the region, managing relationships with members, and promoting the benefits of Biba membership.

She will report to Nicola Maguire, Biba’s head of commercial.

Williams most recently held the position of group SME director at Circle Insurance Services. Prior to joining Circle in 2015, she worked at Cowens Survival Capability.

Steve White, Biba chief executive officer, said: “Juliet is an excellent acquisition for us, not only does she have a great insurance knowledge; she has an in-depth understanding of broker needs, having had a highly successful broking career in a number of firms.”

Williams added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Biba team. There is so much that Biba can help its members with and I’m looking forward to getting out and about to meet members, listen to their views and advise them about work Biba does for them.”

