Juliet Williams joins Biba
Williams, previously group SME director at Circle Insurance Services, will take on area manager role at the broker trade body.
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has named Juliet Williams as its new area manager for East and West Midlands, South Wales and Anglia.
Williams will be joining Biba on 20 January, replacing Sue Dimmock who will retire from the business in June.
In her new role, Williams will be responsible for developing the region, managing relationships with members, and promoting the benefits of Biba membership.
She will report to Nicola Maguire, Biba’s head of commercial.
Williams most recently held the position of group SME director at Circle Insurance Services. Prior to joining Circle in 2015, she worked at Cowens Survival Capability.
Knowledge
Steve White, Biba chief executive officer, said: “Juliet is an excellent acquisition for us, not only does she have a great insurance knowledge; she has an in-depth understanding of broker needs, having had a highly successful broking career in a number of firms.”
Williams added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Biba team. There is so much that Biba can help its members with and I’m looking forward to getting out and about to meet members, listen to their views and advise them about work Biba does for them.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- GRP buys Birrell Group to create Midlands hub
- Alan Boswell takes on Marsh Commercial staff
- Brokers predict more marine exits after Beazley run-off
- Beazley places UK regional marine book in run-off
- Former MS Amlin underwriter launches equine MGA
- Blog: What happens next in the PI market?
- Former RSA boss Steve Lewis joins Pro Global