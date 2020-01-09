John Collyear exits Vantage

He founded Vantage in 1999 but retired on 1 January this year.

Vantage Holdings CEO and founder, John Collyear, has left the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

It is understood that he has not retained any financial interest in the organisation nor will he remain in an advisory capacity.

Collyear said: “After more than 20 amazing years with Vantage it’s time for me to move on. I have had the privilege of getting to know and working with many outstanding people at Vantage and latterly NSM and I wish them every success for the future.”

Lloyd’s

Collyear started his career as a broker in 1978 before joining a new non-marine syndicate at Lloyd’s of London in 1983. At 29 he formed his own syndicate becoming one of the youngest active underwriters at Lloyd’s. His underwriting career at Lloyd’s continued until he jointly led an MBO and founded Vantage Insurance Services in 1999.

Jacquie Boast takes over all responsibilities for the UK business as group CEO of Vantage Holdings. Boast joined VHL in July 2019 as Group COO to lead a transformation and change programme across all UK subsidiaries and has enjoyed a lengthy handover period with Collyear.

Portfolio

Boast stated: “I want to thank John for handing me the reins to the VHL business which has great market presence, skilled and motivated employee base and a growing portfolio of niche products and clients.

“I look forward to driving the business growth to its next level and working alongside all the Vantage Group employees to transform the company into the leading UK Niche Broking and MGA business with the full support of the NSM team.”

Vantage was sold to US-broker NSM in December 2016 and at the time of the deal it was revealed that the broker had a “war chest” for broker buys.

Since then the business has made a number of key acquisitions including Maybury James and motor MGA Xpect.

Its most high profile deal was its buy of specialist personal lines broker Fresh Insurance in 2017.

