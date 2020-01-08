Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced

The former Axa UK boss has joined claims insurtech RightIndem as non-executive chair of the board.

The digital claims specialist said that Blanc has been brought on to the team in order to help it change the way customers experience insurance at the point of claim.

Blanc said in a statement that the main attraction of working with the innovative tech firm was the potential to finally crack the perennial problem of disjointed claims service experiences.

She said: “I have had the privilege of meeting many great InsurTechs and startups as I pulled together my portfolio over the last few months. In RightIndem I found a really special team with an elegant software solution that can be easily adopted by insurance claims providers.

“Bringing new thinking into the industry is something I have been advocating for some time and I look forward to helping RightIndem in their efforts to do just that.”

The RightIndem move is the latest in a string of board appointments for Blanc who left her role as CEO of EMEA at Zurich in July last year.

In recent months Blanc, who was Axa UK CEO prior to her move to Zurich, joined the boards of insurers Aviva and ERS.

Technology

In addition she has taken positions at InsurTechs Laka (formerly Insure A Thing) and Trov.

Oliver McGuinness, RightIndem CEO, said: “We are delighted to have Amanda on board and are really pleased that she believes in our vision. Her credentials and experience are second to none and I am confident she will help us become the digital claims solution of choice for the industry.”

With this appointment, Rob Wirszycz, who has served as chair of RightIndem since the company was formed, moves to become vice chairman on the board with responsibility for investor relations.

Brokers have previously welcomed Blanc’s return to the UK insurance market highlighting her opinions and strength and depth of experience.

Blanc has also been named chair of the Welsh Professional Rugby Board.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.