David Kelly exits Open GI

The chief sales officer is leaving after 13 years with the software house.

Open GI has announced that chief sales officer David Kelly has decided to leave the tech provider.

Kelly joined the business from Lloyds Banking Group in 2006. He previously held the role of distribution director at Open GI but was promoted to chief sales officer in 2017.

A spokesperson commented: “David has built strong relationships both inside Open GI and outside in the wider market with our external customers and partners. As such, we will be sorry to see him leave.”

Management

The software house said that, following recent senior leadership changes, Nick Giddings, chief customer officer, has taken responsibility for managing Open GI’s existing broker relationships whilst Simon Macray, director of insurer relations, will continue to look after our insurer customer and partner relationships.

Macray will be reporting directly to Simon Badley, group CEO, on an interim basis. Badley joined the firm from Avelo earlier this year.

Chris Guillaume revealed he would be stepping down as CEO in May this year.

Guillaume had been at Open GI since 1999 and held various board positions until he became CEO of the firm in 2009.

Investments

Most recently, Open GI invested in a machine learning specialist, Machine Learning Programmes, in order to enhance its proposition.

In August, the provider unveiled a B2C platform entitled Digital Elements which is aimed at the broker market.

At the time, the software house detailed that the proposition had been designed to help improve the online experience for brokers’ clients and prospects when purchasing and dealing with their insurance needs.

