David Kelly exits Open GI
The chief sales officer is leaving after 13 years with the software house.
Open GI has announced that chief sales officer David Kelly has decided to leave the tech provider.
Kelly joined the business from Lloyds Banking Group in 2006. He previously held the role of distribution director at Open GI but was promoted to chief sales officer in 2017.
A spokesperson commented: “David has built strong relationships both inside Open GI and outside in the wider market with our external customers and partners. As such, we will be sorry to see him leave.”
Management
The software house said that, following recent senior leadership changes, Nick Giddings, chief customer officer, has taken responsibility for managing Open GI’s existing broker relationships whilst Simon Macray, director of insurer relations, will continue to look after our insurer customer and partner relationships.
Macray will be reporting directly to Simon Badley, group CEO, on an interim basis. Badley joined the firm from Avelo earlier this year.
Chris Guillaume revealed he would be stepping down as CEO in May this year.
Guillaume had been at Open GI since 1999 and held various board positions until he became CEO of the firm in 2009.
Investments
Most recently, Open GI invested in a machine learning specialist, Machine Learning Programmes, in order to enhance its proposition.
In August, the provider unveiled a B2C platform entitled Digital Elements which is aimed at the broker market.
At the time, the software house detailed that the proposition had been designed to help improve the online experience for brokers’ clients and prospects when purchasing and dealing with their insurance needs.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers
- PIB makes double acquisition announcement
- Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports
- Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance
- PIB acquires motor specialist Cooper Solutions
- Yutree Insurance receives Chartered status