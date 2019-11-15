Insurance Age

Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance – winners revealed

trophy
Inaugural awards event was held on 14 November by Insurance Age and Insurance Post.

Zurich Insurance and its employees were among the big winners at the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards last night.

In front of 200 people at Proud Embankment, London, the insurer picked up the award for progressive recruitment; whilst employees Marianne Skinner and Maxine Goddard were named LGBT+ Champion and Race Equality Champion respectively.

Skinner also took home the award for the overall Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Champion.

Awards
Other company winners at the event, organised by InfoPro Digital’s insurance titles Insurance Age and Insurance Post, included Aviva, Covéa, Cura Financial Services and Co-op Insurance.

Heidi McCormack, CEO and co-founder of Emerald Life, was named Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Leader award, with Insurance Age editor Sian Barton describing her as “someone who sees her role as one of challenging and disrupting the insurance sector – traditionally a sector run by white straight men, with products and sales journeys designed for white straight men.”

Barton added: “She has done this by helping deliver relevant and impactful insurance products to the LGBT+ community, creating a respectful customer journey where people don’t have to ‘come out’, and raising awareness in financial services industry as a whole.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

DISABILITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Luci Bowers, RSA 

SHORTLIST:
Sally Blake and Pete Everson, Zurich Insurance 
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

GENDER EQUALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Amanda Ferguson, Axa

SHORTLIST:
Anna Delves, Simply Business 
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

LGBT+ CHAMPION
WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich

SHORTLIST:
Anthony Ashton, RSA
Anna Delves, Simply Business
Heidi McCormack, Emerald
Miriam Reason, Axa XL 
Andrew Sellers, Hiscox Insurance 

MENTAL HEALTH CHAMPION
JOINT WINNERS: Debbie Mawer, Claims Consortium Group, and Lindsey Morgan, RSA 

SHORTLIST:
Charles Alberts, Aon 
Geoff Frewin, Ageas 
Maria Hart, RSA 
Carrie Jackson, Aviva 
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services 
Lauren Rees, Axa XL
Joanne Theodoulou, Simply Business 

INTERSECTIONALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

RACE EQUALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Maxine Goddard, Zurich

COLLABORATION AWARD
WINNER: Aviva and Proud Canaries 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Insurance Cultural Awareness Network and Lockyers

SHORTLIST:
Crawford & Company – Contractor Connection Foundation
London Market Group – @London Insurance Life campaign 
Standing Ovation Choir and Insurance Inclusion Choir

FLEXIBLE EMPLOYER AWARD
WINNER: Cura Financial Services

SHORTLIST:
Covéa Insurance
Konsileo 
Lockyers 
MS Amlin 
Zurich Insurance 

STAFF EMPOWERMENT AWARD
WINNER: Covéa Insurance 

SHORTLIST:
Co-op Insurance
Hiscox Insurance 
Simply Business 

THE D&III INITIATIVE AWARD
WINNER: Co-op Insurance - INspire 

SHORTLIST:
Broker Network - Mental Health Warriors
Cura Financial Services
EXL Service (UK)
Gallagher

PROGRESSIVE RECRUITMENT AWARD
WINNER: Zurich Insurance

SHORTLIST:
ZRG Partners 

OVERALL D&III CHAMPION
WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich

D&III LEADER AWARD 
WINNER: Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life

