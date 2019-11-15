Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance – winners revealed

Inaugural awards event was held on 14 November by Insurance Age and Insurance Post.

Zurich Insurance and its employees were among the big winners at the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards last night.

In front of 200 people at Proud Embankment, London, the insurer picked up the award for progressive recruitment; whilst employees Marianne Skinner and Maxine Goddard were named LGBT+ Champion and Race Equality Champion respectively.

Skinner also took home the award for the overall Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Champion.

Awards

Other company winners at the event, organised by InfoPro Digital’s insurance titles Insurance Age and Insurance Post, included Aviva, Covéa, Cura Financial Services and Co-op Insurance.

Heidi McCormack, CEO and co-founder of Emerald Life, was named Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Leader award, with Insurance Age editor Sian Barton describing her as “someone who sees her role as one of challenging and disrupting the insurance sector – traditionally a sector run by white straight men, with products and sales journeys designed for white straight men.”

Barton added: “She has done this by helping deliver relevant and impactful insurance products to the LGBT+ community, creating a respectful customer journey where people don’t have to ‘come out’, and raising awareness in financial services industry as a whole.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

DISABILITY CHAMPION

WINNER: Luci Bowers, RSA

SHORTLIST:

Sally Blake and Pete Everson, Zurich Insurance

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

GENDER EQUALITY CHAMPION

WINNER: Amanda Ferguson, Axa

SHORTLIST:

Anna Delves, Simply Business

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

LGBT+ CHAMPION

WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich

SHORTLIST:

Anthony Ashton, RSA

Anna Delves, Simply Business

Heidi McCormack, Emerald

Miriam Reason, Axa XL

Andrew Sellers, Hiscox Insurance



MENTAL HEALTH CHAMPION

JOINT WINNERS: Debbie Mawer, Claims Consortium Group, and Lindsey Morgan, RSA

SHORTLIST:

Charles Alberts, Aon

Geoff Frewin, Ageas

Maria Hart, RSA

Carrie Jackson, Aviva

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Lauren Rees, Axa XL

Joanne Theodoulou, Simply Business

INTERSECTIONALITY CHAMPION

WINNER: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

RACE EQUALITY CHAMPION

WINNER: Maxine Goddard, Zurich

COLLABORATION AWARD

WINNER: Aviva and Proud Canaries

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Insurance Cultural Awareness Network and Lockyers

SHORTLIST:

Crawford & Company – Contractor Connection Foundation

London Market Group – @London Insurance Life campaign

Standing Ovation Choir and Insurance Inclusion Choir

FLEXIBLE EMPLOYER AWARD

WINNER: Cura Financial Services

SHORTLIST:

Covéa Insurance

Konsileo

Lockyers

MS Amlin

Zurich Insurance

STAFF EMPOWERMENT AWARD

WINNER: Covéa Insurance

SHORTLIST:

Co-op Insurance

Hiscox Insurance

Simply Business

THE D&III INITIATIVE AWARD

WINNER: Co-op Insurance - INspire

SHORTLIST:

Broker Network - Mental Health Warriors

Cura Financial Services

EXL Service (UK)

Gallagher

PROGRESSIVE RECRUITMENT AWARD

WINNER: Zurich Insurance

SHORTLIST:

ZRG Partners

OVERALL D&III CHAMPION

WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich

D&III LEADER AWARD

WINNER: Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life