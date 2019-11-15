Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance – winners revealed
Inaugural awards event was held on 14 November by Insurance Age and Insurance Post.
Zurich Insurance and its employees were among the big winners at the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards last night.
In front of 200 people at Proud Embankment, London, the insurer picked up the award for progressive recruitment; whilst employees Marianne Skinner and Maxine Goddard were named LGBT+ Champion and Race Equality Champion respectively.
Skinner also took home the award for the overall Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Champion.
Other company winners at the event, organised by InfoPro Digital’s insurance titles Insurance Age and Insurance Post, included Aviva, Covéa, Cura Financial Services and Co-op Insurance.
Heidi McCormack, CEO and co-founder of Emerald Life, was named Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Leader award, with Insurance Age editor Sian Barton describing her as “someone who sees her role as one of challenging and disrupting the insurance sector – traditionally a sector run by white straight men, with products and sales journeys designed for white straight men.”
Barton added: “She has done this by helping deliver relevant and impactful insurance products to the LGBT+ community, creating a respectful customer journey where people don’t have to ‘come out’, and raising awareness in financial services industry as a whole.”
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
DISABILITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Luci Bowers, RSA
SHORTLIST:
Sally Blake and Pete Everson, Zurich Insurance
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
GENDER EQUALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Amanda Ferguson, Axa
SHORTLIST:
Anna Delves, Simply Business
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
LGBT+ CHAMPION
WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich
SHORTLIST:
Anthony Ashton, RSA
Anna Delves, Simply Business
Heidi McCormack, Emerald
Miriam Reason, Axa XL
Andrew Sellers, Hiscox Insurance
MENTAL HEALTH CHAMPION
JOINT WINNERS: Debbie Mawer, Claims Consortium Group, and Lindsey Morgan, RSA
SHORTLIST:
Charles Alberts, Aon
Geoff Frewin, Ageas
Maria Hart, RSA
Carrie Jackson, Aviva
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Lauren Rees, Axa XL
Joanne Theodoulou, Simply Business
INTERSECTIONALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
RACE EQUALITY CHAMPION
WINNER: Maxine Goddard, Zurich
COLLABORATION AWARD
WINNER: Aviva and Proud Canaries
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Insurance Cultural Awareness Network and Lockyers
SHORTLIST:
Crawford & Company – Contractor Connection Foundation
London Market Group – @London Insurance Life campaign
Standing Ovation Choir and Insurance Inclusion Choir
FLEXIBLE EMPLOYER AWARD
WINNER: Cura Financial Services
SHORTLIST:
Covéa Insurance
Konsileo
Lockyers
MS Amlin
Zurich Insurance
STAFF EMPOWERMENT AWARD
WINNER: Covéa Insurance
SHORTLIST:
Co-op Insurance
Hiscox Insurance
Simply Business
THE D&III INITIATIVE AWARD
WINNER: Co-op Insurance - INspire
SHORTLIST:
Broker Network - Mental Health Warriors
Cura Financial Services
EXL Service (UK)
Gallagher
PROGRESSIVE RECRUITMENT AWARD
WINNER: Zurich Insurance
SHORTLIST:
ZRG Partners
OVERALL D&III CHAMPION
WINNER: Marianne Skinner, Zurich
D&III LEADER AWARD
WINNER: Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life
